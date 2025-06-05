The Diamondbacks reinstated Saalfrank (suspension) from the ineligible list and optioned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

Saalfrank will take back a spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster and will be available to compete again after he served a one-year suspension stemming from violations of MLB's gambling policy. Before he was handed the ban last June, Saalfrank appeared in two games out of the Arizona bullpen but had otherwise pitched exclusively at Triple-A Reno, where he logged a 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB in 24 innings. Since he wasn't able to pitch in any rehab games while he was suspended, Saalfrank will ease back into action in rookie ball before likely reporting back to Reno within the next few weeks.