Saalfrank struck out two over 1.2 innings in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Saalfrank's debut in the majors could not have gone better. The 26-year-old right-hander retired all five batters faced, keeping it a one-run game before departing with one out in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks have been searching for another reliable bullpen arm beyond Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald -- Scott McGough and Miguel Castro have fallen back in the second half -- and Saalfrank could emerge as an option.