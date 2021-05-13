Young hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance during Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.

Young was recalled from the minors earlier in the day and immediately made an impact upon his return to the big club, crushing a 442-foot solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has four hits on the campaign -- all of which have left the yard. He hit 29 homers across two minor-league levels in 2019, so he certainly has pop in his bat, but it remains to be seen if he'll be given enough playing time with Arizona to be worthy of fantasy consideration.