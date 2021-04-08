Young was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks need an extra bat after Ketel Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Young doesn't project as much more than a bench bat and may not start very many games during his time with the team, though he hit a strong .271/.368/.535 across the two highest levels of the minors in 2019. He hit a modest .192/.382/.385 in his 12-game big-league debut last season.
