Young was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
This will mark Young's third stint with the big club this season. The infielder slashed .206/.357/.588 with four homers and nine RBI in 42 previous at-bats with the big-league club. He figures to serve in a utility role once again this time around. Pitcher Alex Young was optioned to Reno in a corresponding roster move.
