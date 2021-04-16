Young went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in the 11-6 win Thursday against the Nationals.
Young was called up to replace Christian Walker (oblique) on the active roster. The 26-year-old took full advantage of his start by hitting a grand slam in the second inning off Patrick Corbin. He will operate as a utility player, getting spot-starts when others need a routine day off.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Recalled from alternate site•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Back to alternate site•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Healthy after September surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Undergoes hamate surgery•