Young started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 17-2 loss to the Nationals.

Young, who has primarily been used as a pinch hitter, made his second consecutive start at second base. There should be a rotation of players at second after the Diamondbacks placed Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) on the injured list Friday. Young and Josh Rojas will be the top contenders for at-bats at the keystone.