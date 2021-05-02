Young went 1-1 with a solo home run in the 14-6 loss to the Rockies on Saturday.
Young made a pinch hit appearance in the sixth inning and delivered a two-out home run off Austin Gomber. This was Young's third home run of the season. The 27-year-old has limited opportunities coming off the bench and receives the occasional pinch hit appearance.
