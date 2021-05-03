Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Young owns a remarkable 1.904 OPS, though that came in just 14 plate appearances. He went 3-for-12, with all three of his hits clearing the fence, but the Diamondbacks no longer need him to fill a utility role with Tim Locastro returning from a dislocated finger.
