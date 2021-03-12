Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The 26-year-old was competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, but he'll open the season in the minors. Young made his big-league debut for the Diamondbacks last season and had a .192/.382/.385 slash line with one homer and four RBI in 34 plate appearances.
