Young was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Reno.
The second baseman impressed during his first stint on the big-league roster in 2021, albeit in a small sample size, as he hit three homers in 12 at-bats. Young fills the roster spot of Christian Walker (oblique), who was placed on the injured list Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Homers in loss Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Cranks grand slam in first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Recalled from alternate site•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Back to alternate site•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Young: Called up from taxi squad•