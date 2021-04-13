Young was recalled from the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Monday.
With Christian Walker (oblique) landing on the injured list, Young will return for his second stint with the big-league team this season. The 26-year-old Young can play pretty much everywhere and he's more than held his own at the upper levels of the minors, but to date the Diamondbacks haven't seemed interested in giving him a look in anything more than a utility role.
