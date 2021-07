Young went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a strikeout in a 22-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Young entered in the fifth and homered in the eighth to give Arizona some dignity with their only run of the game. The second baseman has gone back and forth between Arizona and Reno all season but is slashing an impressive .233/.353/.651 in 35 games, mostly off the bench.