Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
The 27-year-old is hitless in 16 at-bats over his past 10 appearances, and he'll head to Triple-A with Christian Walker (oblique) returning from the injured list. Young has a .206/.357/.588 slash line with four home runs in 42 plate appearances this season.
