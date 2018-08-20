Yerzy went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs for short-season Hillsboro in its 9-8 win over Salem-Keizer on Sunday.

The outburst ended a 6-for-48 skid at the plate over the last 14 games for Yerzy, who is viewed as the top catching prospect in the organization behind Daulton Varsho. Despite the recent drought, Yerzy is slashing .303/.382/.463 across 51 games in the Northwest League and looks on track to open the 2019 campaign with a full-season affiliate.