Yerzy was assigned to short-season Hillsboro last week and has appeared in five games for the club, going 7-for-20 with a home run and three doubles.

The Diamondbacks had kept the 19-year-old catcher at extended spring training for the past two months, but he should play on a near-everyday basis now that the Northwest League season has gotten underway. Yerzy is regarded as the second-best catching prospect in the Arizona system behind Daulton Varsho (hand), though the latter's long-termed ceiling is perceived to be considerably higher.