Young was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. The third piece in the Paul Goldschmidt deal, Young is essentially big-league ready, he just needs a place to play. He hit .280/.373/.611 with 21 home runs and a 24.5 percent strikeout rate as a 25-year-old in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Young saw roughly equal time at second base, third base and shortstop at Triple-A, but probably won't play any shortstop in the majors, barring an emergency. He will likely be given a chance to make the roster out of spring training.

