Young was recalled from Arizona's alternate training site Thursday.
Young spent time with the big club earlier in the season, appearing in seven games and going 4-for-14 with a home run and three RBI. He'll offer depth across the infield during his time in the majors. Kevin Cron was sent to the team's satellite camp in a corresponding move.
