Young will be recalled by the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno in March after being added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, but he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time. Under the rules of the 2020 season, the 26-year-old won't accrue an extra year of service time this year since the threshold has passed. Young had a .903 OPS with 29 home runs and 81 RBI in the minors last year, but he'll likely play a depth role at second base, third base and shortstop as he continues to develop in the majors.