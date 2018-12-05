Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Dished to Arizona

Young was traded from the Cardinals to the Diamondbacks along with Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly and a draft pick in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt.

Young, a 24-year-old infielder with 2018 experience at second base and third base, is the distant third piece in this package from a real-life perspective, as he is 24 years old and only has 37 games at Double-A under his belt. That said, his recent performance has been excellent -- he slashed .319/.395/.556 with nine home runs in 152 plate appearances at Double-A and followed that up by hitting .301/.416/.521 with three home runs in 20 Arizona Fall League games. It is possible that the 2016 37th-round pick is a late bloomer, and the trade really gives him an opportunity to prove that, as it will be a lot easier to break into the infield mix in Arizona than it would have been in St. Louis.