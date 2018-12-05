Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Dished to Arizona
Young was traded from the Cardinals to the Diamondbacks along with Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly and a draft pick in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt.
Young, a 24-year-old infielder with 2018 experience at second base and third base, is the distant third piece in this package from a real-life perspective, as he is 24 years old and only has 37 games at Double-A under his belt. That said, his recent performance has been excellent -- he slashed .319/.395/.556 with nine home runs in 152 plate appearances at Double-A and followed that up by hitting .301/.416/.521 with three home runs in 20 Arizona Fall League games. It is possible that the 2016 37th-round pick is a late bloomer, and the trade really gives him an opportunity to prove that, as it will be a lot easier to break into the infield mix in Arizona than it would have been in St. Louis.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst