Young started at third base in place of the resting Eduardo Escobar and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Young made his second start in three games. The lineup was dotted with young players as Escobar and Ketel Marte were rested. Josh Rojas started at second base while Daulton Varsho served as the designated hitter. Manager Torey Lovullo will use the rest of the season to evaluate prospects, although Escobar and/or Marte should be in the lineup most nights.