Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Optioned to alternate site
RotoWire Staff
Young was optioned to Arizona's alternate training site Saturday.
Young has played sporadically for the Diamondbacks this season, hitting .192/.382/.385 over 12 games. He'll make way on the active roster for Madison Bumgarner's return from a back injury.
