Young is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Young started at the keystone Tuesday and is a logical candidate to fill the position with Ketel Marte expected to see time in center field after Starling Marte was traded, but Ketel Marte is back at second base Wednesday. Young has a .211/.423/.421 slash line with one homer and one double in 26 plate appearances this season.
