Play

Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Young was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so he was able to begin spring training in the Diamondbacks' major-league camp, but he'll prepare to begin the year in the minors once again. The 25-year-old has been effective this spring, going 7-for-20 with one home run and four runs in the Cactus League. If he can remain productive during the season at the Triple-A level, Young could make his major-league debut at some point in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories