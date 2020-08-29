Young started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 7-4 win over the Giants.
Young was recently called up to Arizona for a second time this season and could pick up consistent at-bats at DH. The Diamondbacks do not have a primary DH, a spot that Jake Lamb was expected to fill but failed to produce.
