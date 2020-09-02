Young started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

This was the first lineup after Arizona traded center fielder Starling Marte, and it's notable that Young was in it. Daulton Varsho, a catching prospect with outfield experience, started in center field Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks could also use second baseman Ketel Marte in center. In that event, Young could receive developmental plate appearances at second base. Young is hitless with four strikeouts and two walks in seven plate appearances since his recent callup.