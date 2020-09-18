site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Andy Young: Undergoes hamate surgery
Young is out for the year after undergoing surgery to remove his hamate bone Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Young required the surgery after getting struck in the hand by a pitch at Arizona's alternate training site. He should have time to heal before the start of the 2021 season.
