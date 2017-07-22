Banda was officially recalled in advance of his start Saturday against the Nationals.

The highly touted Arizona prospect will be thrown into the fire in his major league debut as he'll face one of the best lineups in all of baseball. Even considering the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League that Banda has pitched in this year, his numbers have been underwhelming at best as he notched a 5.08 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP while allowing 11 home runs in 101.0 innings. This could be just a spot start for Banda with Taijuan Walker nearing activation from the paternity list.