Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Earns win over Giants
Banda (1-1) held the Giants to one run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in the win Friday against San Francisco.
Banda outdueled Madison Bumgarner, who was in top form Friday night. He was wild at times, but by opting to nibble with runners on base, Banda managed to avoid any crooked numbers. Thus far, Banda has shown he'll be a more than adequate fill-in until Robbie Ray (concussion) is ready to return.
