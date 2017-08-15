Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Knocked around in loss to Astros
Banda (1-3) allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks across four innings in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out three.
Banda was knocked around in the second inning to the tune of five runs on six hits and a wild pitch. He was touched up for another three runs over the next two frames and was removed after working up to 91 pitches. Banda delivered a quality start in his second big league outing, but his larger body of work now shows a 7.32 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP over 19.2 innings this season. He seems set to remain in the rotation for the time being and will look to stop the bleeding Sunday against the Twins.
