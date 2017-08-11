Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Lasts just four innings Thursday
Banda (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts over four innings in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
Banda found out the difference between a bottom-five offense and a top-five unit firsthand, crashing back down to earth here after pitching six innings of one-run ball against the Giants last time out. The rookie southpaw has shown the ability to put hitters away with 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings through three starts, but likely hasn't done enough to stay in the rotation with Robbie Ray (concussion) due back from the DL soon.
