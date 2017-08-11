Play

Banda (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts over four innings in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Banda found out the difference between a bottom-five offense and a top-five unit firsthand, crashing back down to earth here after pitching six innings of one-run ball against the Giants last time out. The rookie southpaw has shown the ability to put hitters away with 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings through three starts, but likely hasn't done enough to stay in the rotation with Robbie Ray (concussion) due back from the DL soon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast