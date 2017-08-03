Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Leading candidate for Friday start
Banda appears to be the leading candidate to receive a promotion from the minors to start Friday's game against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Robbie Ray (concussion), who was placed on the 7-day disabled list last weekend after taking a liner to the head during his last start July 28, has resumed working out and has seen his symptoms subside, but he won't be cleared to take the mound until at least next week. As a result, the Diamondbacks will need a temporary replacement in the rotation, and Banda, who performed adequately in a July 22 spot start, represents the most logical fill-in option. Since he hasn't pitched at Triple-A Reno since July 27, he'll be sufficiently rested for Friday, giving him an advantage over most of the other spot starters the Diamondbacks might have been considering.
