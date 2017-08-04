Banda will be recalled rom Triple-A Reno and start Friday's game against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks are in need of a spot starter for Friday's series opener against the Giants as Robbie Ray remains on the 7-day disabled list with concussion symptoms. The N.L. Wild Card leaders will give the ball to Banda, who has already made a start with the big-league club this season, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings against the Nationals on July 22. The 23-year-old will face a much less threatening opponent this time around as the Giants' offense ranks dead last in the league in total home runs and team OPS.