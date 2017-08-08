Banda was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

With Robbie Ray (concussion) unable to take his next turn in the rotation, Banda will get another spot start in his place. The 23-year-old certainly earned another turn in the rotation after he impressed during his first spot start, striking out seven Giants through six innings of one-run ball and earning the win.