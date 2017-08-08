Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Named Thursday's starter
Banda was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
With Robbie Ray (concussion) unable to take his next turn in the rotation, Banda will get another spot start in his place. The 23-year-old certainly earned another turn in the rotation after he impressed during his first spot start, striking out seven Giants through six innings of one-run ball and earning the win.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Earns win over Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Named as Friday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Leading candidate for Friday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Optioned back to Reno following spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Called up ahead of start Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Will make MLB debut Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...