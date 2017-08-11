Play

Banda is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

The lefty lasted just four innings in his most recent outing, but the numbers through three big-league starts are pretty encouraging, especially when considering he's had home matchups against the Dodgers and Nationals. Banda will make at least one more start in place of Robbie Ray (concussion) before possibly shifting to the bullpen over the season's final month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast