Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Slated to start Tuesday
Banda is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
The lefty lasted just four innings in his most recent outing, but the numbers through three big-league starts are pretty encouraging, especially when considering he's had home matchups against the Dodgers and Nationals. Banda will make at least one more start in place of Robbie Ray (concussion) before possibly shifting to the bullpen over the season's final month.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Lasts just four innings Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Earns win over Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Named as Friday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Leading candidate for Friday start•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Optioned back to Reno following spot start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...