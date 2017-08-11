Banda is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

The lefty lasted just four innings in his most recent outing, but the numbers through three big-league starts are pretty encouraging, especially when considering he's had home matchups against the Dodgers and Nationals. Banda will make at least one more start in place of Robbie Ray (concussion) before possibly shifting to the bullpen over the season's final month.