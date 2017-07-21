Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: To start Saturday instead
Banda's major league debut will come Saturday, not Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
A previous update suggested Banda's debut wouldn't come until Tuesday, but he'll get his first major league start this weekend against Washington. Banda has struggled in 18 starts for Triple-A Reno this year (5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP), but the Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter friendly and the numbers should be taken with a grain of salt as such.
