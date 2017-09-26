Banda threw a pair of scoreless innings in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Giants. He gave up one hit and struck out two batters.

After making spot starts in each of his first four appearances with the big club this season, Banda has been relegated to a long-relief role since his Sept. 9 promotion to the Diamondbacks. Though Banda has looked strong in both of his appearances in September, the likelihood that fifth starter Patrick Corbin will move to the bullpen in the postseason to serve as the Diamondbacks' primary long reliever probably takes the rookie out of contention for a spot on the playoff roster.