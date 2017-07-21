Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

A previous update suggested Banda would join the club Tuesday as the Diamondbacks shuffle up their rotation in the wake of Taijuan Walker's placement on the paternity list, but the 23-year-old will instead make his MLB debut Saturday in order to keep the rest of the starting staff on normal rest. Banda has struggled in 18 starts for Triple-A Reno this season, posting a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, but it's worth noting that the Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter friendly. Nonetheless, Banda will make for a weak streaming option against a powerful Nationals lineup, and probably won't be in line for a lengthy stay with the Diamondbacks with Walker due back Sunday.