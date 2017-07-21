Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Will make MLB debut Saturday
Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
A previous update suggested Banda would join the club Tuesday as the Diamondbacks shuffle up their rotation in the wake of Taijuan Walker's placement on the paternity list, but the 23-year-old will instead make his MLB debut Saturday in order to keep the rest of the starting staff on normal rest. Banda has struggled in 18 starts for Triple-A Reno this season, posting a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, but it's worth noting that the Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter friendly. Nonetheless, Banda will make for a weak streaming option against a powerful Nationals lineup, and probably won't be in line for a lengthy stay with the Diamondbacks with Walker due back Sunday.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...