Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

A previous update suggested Banda would join the club Tuesday as the Diamondbacks shuffle up their rotation in the wake of Taijuan Walker's placement on the paternity list, but the 23-year-old will instead make his MLB debut Saturday in order to keep the rest of the starting staff on normal rest. Banda has struggled in 18 starts for Triple-A Reno this season, posting a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, but it's worth noting that the Pacific Coast League is notoriously hitter friendly. Nonetheless, Banda will make for a weak streaming option against a powerful Nationals lineup, and probably won't be in line for a lengthy stay with the Diamondbacks with Walker due back Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast