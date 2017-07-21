Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Will start Tuesday
Banda will make his major-league debut on Tuesday against the Braves.
The 23-year-old will get his first taste of the majors after spending over a year with Triple-A Reno. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Banda has posted a 5.08 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP in 101 innings of action. His 4.11 FIP isn't spectacular and he's been giving up a home run every nine innings, but Banda has profiled as the top pitching prospect for Arizona all season, and will finally get a chance to shine at the big-league level.
