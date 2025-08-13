Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani: Placed on 15-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed DeSclafani (thumb) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
DeSclafani has been diagnosed with right thumb inflammation. Arizona recalled Casey Kelly in a corresponding move. DeSclafani has a 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 11 appearances (four starts) with the Diamondbacks this season.
