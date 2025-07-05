Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSclafani will start Sunday's game against the Royals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The 35-year-old righty has made four appearances as a long reliever since joining the D-backs in mid-June, but he'll make his first start of the season Sunday. During his time in the bullpen, DeSclafani logged a 4.82 ERA through 9.1 innings, but he could be in position for a bounce-back outing against a Kansas City offense that owns a .666 OPS on the year (26th in MLB).
