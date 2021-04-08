Swarzak had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and was recalled from the alternate training site.
The 35-year-old was reassigned to minor-league camp at the end of spring training but will join the big-league roster less than one week into the season. Swarzak will provide bullpen depth with Chris Devenski (personal) being placed on the restricted list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Swarzak: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Swarzak: Joins Diamondbacks camp•
-
Anthony Swarzak: Released by Phillies again•
-
Phillies' Anthony Swarzak: Joins player pool•
-
Phillies' Anthony Swarzak: Released and re-signed•
-
Phillies' Anthony Swarzak: Relief competition thins•