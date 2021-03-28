Swarzak was reassigned to Arizona's minor-league camp Sunday.
The 35-year-old joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in early March but was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. Swarzak didn't appear in any games last season and posted a 4.56 ERA in 59 appearances between the Braves and Mariners during 2019.
