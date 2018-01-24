Diamondbacks' Anthony Vasquez: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona
Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Vasquez spent the 2017 season in the Tigers organization, where he split time between Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie. Between the two he started 27 games and pitched 164.2 innings, over which he posted a collective 3.83 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. While he'll provide depth for Arizona, he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2011.
More News
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...