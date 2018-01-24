Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Vasquez spent the 2017 season in the Tigers organization, where he split time between Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie. Between the two he started 27 games and pitched 164.2 innings, over which he posted a collective 3.83 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. While he'll provide depth for Arizona, he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2011.