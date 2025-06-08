Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Cast off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.
He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to lefty reliever Kyle Backhus, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks called Garcia up from Reno on Saturday while top backstop Gabriel Moreno has dealt with a hand issue in recent days, but Arizona's decision to drop Garcia from the roster a day later suggests Moreno's injury isn't a concern moving forward.
