The Diamondbacks selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in November, and in Triple-A this season he is slashing .273/.417/.582 with 10 home runs and 20 RBI in 139 plate appearances. If Gabriel Moreno (hand) is on the shelf for an extended period of time, Garcia would likely serve as Arizona's backup catcher behind Jose Herrera.