Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Garcia for assignment Friday.
He was serving as a third catcher, but with Gabriel Moreno (oblique) back from the injured list, Garcia is no longer needed. He'll likely clear waivers and stick around in the organization in a depth capacity.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Contract selected•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Back with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Back with big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Remains in organization•
-
Diamondbacks' Aramis Garcia: Cast off 40-man roster•