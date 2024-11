Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday and received an invitation to spring training.

Garcia struggled to find his footing at the plate in 2024, slashing just .156/.213/.275 across 282 plate appearances with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate. Now part of the Diamondbacks organization, the 31-year-old backstop will likely remain an organizational depth piece at Triple-A Reno.