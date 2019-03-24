Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Aligned for setup role

Bradley will fill a setup role for the Diamondbacks to start the season, with Greg Holland officially named the team's closer.

Bradley's 6.75 spring ERA certainly isn't good, but it's far better than Holland's 12.27 mark and came with a strong 7:1 K:BB. Add Holland's diminished velocity, and the announcement comes as something of a surprise. Bradley could still claim the role later in the season, though the Diamondbacks can keep his salary down in arbitration if he doesn't have many saves on his resume, so Yoshihisa Hirano may end up next in line.