Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Aligned for setup role
Bradley will fill a setup role for the Diamondbacks to start the season, with Greg Holland officially named the team's closer.
Bradley's 6.75 spring ERA certainly isn't good, but it's far better than Holland's 12.27 mark and came with a strong 7:1 K:BB. Add Holland's diminished velocity, and the announcement comes as something of a surprise. Bradley could still claim the role later in the season, though the Diamondbacks can keep his salary down in arbitration if he doesn't have many saves on his resume, so Yoshihisa Hirano may end up next in line.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Dealing with stiff neck•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Working on curveball•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Strikes out side•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Finger feeling better•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...