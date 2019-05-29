Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Allows pair of runs

Bradley allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in one inning in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.

Bradley hadn't allowed a run over his last four appearances entering Tuesday's game before allowing a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Bradley's ERA went up to 4.63 with a 1.89 WHIP. The right-hander has a 31:15 K:BB this season, but he's wavered between strong and sloppy outings.